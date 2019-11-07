

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) said it anticipates its 2019 consolidated earnings will not reach the lower end of its previously disclosed guidance range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, citing impacts from significantly below-normal-weather year to date. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.77 per share for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2020, the company expects its earnings will be within a range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, and expects to achieve a weather-normalized, consolidated earned return on average common equity of more than 9.5 percent. Analysts expect annual earnings of $5.04 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX