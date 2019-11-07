The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 6 November 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1359.81 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1347.72 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1384.88 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1372.78 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at