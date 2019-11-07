

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs teamed up to enable veterans to access health records on their iPhone.



The Department of Veterans Affairs or VA said that in honor of Veterans Month in November, it is rolling out nationwide access for veterans to their health data in the Health Records section of the iPhone's Health app.



The move will provide portable electronic health records to military veterans and simplify patients' hospital visits. It will also allow Apple to tap millions of new customers.



Veterans will be able to view all their medical information from multiple healthcare providers, including VA, in one place. This includes information covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals. They will also receive notifications whenever their data is updated.



All Health Records data will be encrypted and protected with the user's iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.



This capability was developed through VA's Veterans Health Application Programming Interface or Veterans Health API, first revealed in February. The Veterans Health API enables private sector organizations to create and deploy digital applications to help veterans access their health records.



The VA is the largest medical system in the U.S., providing service to more than 9 million veterans across more than 1,200 facilities, including hospitals and clinics.



According to Apple, more than 400 health care provider organizations currently support Health Records on iPhone, including Johns Hopkins, University of California San Diego, Quest Diagnostics and Allscripts.



The new feature is also part of Apple's push to provide more health data to people through its devices, including step-counting on the iPhone and heart-rate tracking on the Apple Watch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX