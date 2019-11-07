Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group, Inc's 100% Subsidiary Bonum Health Brings Greater App-titude to Digital Healthcare

New subscription model connects the dots between patient, physician and pharmacist

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) ("Trxade" or the "Company"), an integrated pharma supply chain and care platform, announced today its new wholly owned subsidiary Bonum Health, a leading contributor to the evolution of telehealth medicine. Bonum Health is introducing a revolutionary online healthcare portal that allows users to tap into the clinical expertise of board-certified physicians for a low monthly fee. Members gain unlimited monthly access to a Primary Care practitioner by using either the Bonum Health mobile app or through the Bonum Health website within 48 hours of a simple health assessment and account setup. This provides a huge advantage for patients with or without insurance coverage.

"Through Bonum Health, we are also able to offer immediate care access through our aggressively low per-consult pricing for primary care, dermatology, and behavioral health consultations. This results in patients starting to save money on their first use of the system when compared to industry standard pricing for the same services," said Simonne Valdez, Marketing Manager of Trxade Group.

"The app does not act as a substitute for emergency medical treatment; however, it is able to offer functions that can help monitor personal health and as a result minimize acute care visits," Valdez said and further stated "Through the app, users can set appointments with providers, set reminders to take medications, research symptoms, and even earn reward points for good health practices."

The Bonum Health app acts as a personal electronic medical record for each individual patient. The app will hold a history of providers seen, medication prescribed, and patient health records in addition to information collected from the patient. The Bonum Health app will be a one stop shop for each patient's personal medical information. This translates to a more robust patient profile, so doctors have a more complete history when making a diagnosis.

Key features and benefits to patients include:

Privacy to speak to a board-certified medical professional for health concerns at any time, from the comfort of their home.

The app allows for fast access to an expansive range of diagnostic services, covering aspects from dermatology, primary care, as well as behavioral counseling, medication therapy management (MTM) programs, and beyond.

An affordable way to get care for all non-emergency health concerns without the cost of a typical hospital or urgent care visit.

The ability to manage and keep track of previous health consultations, diagnoses and prescribed medicines within one platform.

Seamless links among the patient, the online prescribing physician and the pharmacist, and soon offering additional benefits such as free same day prescription delivery and prescription discounts via Trxade's Independent Pharmacy network.

Please visit www.bonumhealth.com and download the Bonum Mobile app in Google Play and the App Store for more information.

"It's very exciting to see how much people rely on technology these days. Our mission is to provide the means for patients, through the use of technology, to take control of their health, at the convenience of their fingertips. I truly believe we are transforming the healthcare industry and I can't wait to see what the future holds for the Bonum Health app" Valdez stated.

For the Bonum Health app, the app-titude for good health just continues to get better. To learn more, visit www.bonumhealth.com today.

About Bonum Health. Bonum Health is a healthcare technology company offering a patient centric "HIPAA compliant" platform that strives to connect patients to board-certified medical care at any time, and from anywhere, through the Bonum Health mobile app and website portal or by visiting the Bonum Health Hubs at select independent pharmacy locations. Bonum Health is a convenient and affordable alternative for patients needing non-emergency care without the inconvenience, delay in-care and expense of urgent care visits. To learn more, visit www.bonumhealth.com.

About Trxade Group, Inc. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,000 registered pharmacies, licensed virtual Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy capabilities including DelivMeds, as well as the newly acquired assets of Bonum Health. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

