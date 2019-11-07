Technavio has been monitoring the global infectious disease therapeutics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 16.99 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005626/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global infectious disease therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page research report with TOC on "Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Antiviral, Antibacterial, Antifungal, and Others), by Geography (The Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, the development of novel drugs is anticipated to further boost the growth of the infectious disease therapeutics market.

Several factors such as change in lifestyles and climate variability, are contributing to the increase in the outbreak of infectious diseases such as Mycobacterium tuberculosis meningococcal and others. This rising incidence of such diseases is driving the need for vaccines to fight against drug-resistant pathogens. Thus, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie

AbbVie is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the business segment, Pharmaceutical Products. The company offers various vaccines such as VIEKIRA PAK and TECHNIVIE, MAVYRET/MAVIRE, KALETRA, and NORVIR.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

F. Hoffmann-La Roche is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following two business units: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers various vaccines such as Tamiflu, Rocephin, Valcyte/Cymevene, and Pegasys.

Gilead

Gilead is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segment, Pharmaceuticals. The company offers various vaccines such as Genvoya, Odefsey, Descovy, Sovaldi, and Biktarvy.

Merck

Merck is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers various vaccines such as Zepatier, Isentress/Isentress HD, Noxafil, Cancidas, and Primaxin.

Sanofi

Sanofi is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. The company offers various vaccines such as Influenza Vaccines and Meningitis/Pneumonia Vaccines.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Antiviral

Antibacterial

Antifungal

Others

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market by Product (Hematology diagnostics, Infectious disease diagnostics, Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics, Rapid coagulation diagnostics, and Others) by End-users (Hospitals and clinics, Homecare settings, and Clinical diagnostic laboratories) and by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Vaccines Market Global Vaccines Market by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and Type (Prophylactic vaccines and Therapeutic vaccines).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005626/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com