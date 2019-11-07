Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign reports favourable outcome data on OSSDSIGN Cranial PSI

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - November 7, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has released updated outcome data which reveals that the rate of infections leading to implant removal of OSSDSIGN Cranial PSI remained low (2.4%) after a median follow-up time of 17 months.

Reconstruction of cranial defects can be a complex surgical procedure associated with an underestimated morbidity. This post-market surveillance report describes the outcome of 670 cranioplasties using OSSDSIGN Cranial PSI, a patient-specific implant made from a calcium phosphate material reinforced with 3D-printed titanium. All data was collected as part of post-market surveillance of product performance.

One of the most common causes of explantation of implants are early post-operative infections. In the medical literature, explantation rates due to infection with traditional implants range between 7 and 12%. The OssDsign post-market-surveillance data however shows that at a median follow up time of 17 months (range: 0-58 months) only 16 (2.4%) of the implants were explanted due to early postoperative infections. A peer-reviewed clinical study of OSSDSIGN Cranial reported similarly low rates of infections leading to implant removal (1.9%), as has previously reported post-market surveillance data.

Histological analysis of several implants explanted = 9 months following surgery revealed bony integration between the implant and the native bone, as well as new bone formation within and around the remaining calcium phosphate material. The capacity of OssDsign's material to remodel into living bone tissue has been documented in previous peer-reviewed scientific literature as well.

