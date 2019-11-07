Businesses in Sarasota County and the Greater Florida Area can now take advantage of a free media and marketing communications assessment sharing thoughts on maximizing the impact of media campaigns

Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - Newswire is offering businesses in Sarasota County and throughout Florida a free media and marketing communications assessment to identify key areas of opportunity to help grow brand awareness, website traffic, achieve greater returns on media communications spend, and increase sales.





Newswire Offers Complimentary Media and Marketing Communications Assessment to Help Local Florida Businesses



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/49539_enh.jpg

According to Newswire, many businesses underestimate the time and resources required to successfully manage and launch an effective media and marketing communications strategy. Newswire's industry experts provide customers media insights and know-how via a high-tech, high-touch solution in order to generate greater return on their media spend.

"Sarasota has been trending in the direction of being an epicenter for digital media and marketing, being home to lots of great businesses with even better stories to tell," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "The best proof of success is when our customers are successful. We're extending this offer to our neighbors in Sarasota County and throughout Florida to allow us the opportunity to help them take their media and marketing communications to the next level."

Businesses interested in the free assessment can schedule a consultation with one of Newswire's industry experts. A deep dive into a company's media and marketing communications efforts will highlight strengths, challenges, and opportunities that businesses can leverage into actionable intelligence.

"The assessment is a great first step in helping businesses determine the right path to compete more effectively. We're confident that there's always some hidden potential that a business can capitalize on, and identifying that potential is a simple way to introduce the Guided Tour. We want to reduce the resources they need to develop and execute the ideal strategy while accelerating their time to market so businesses can focus on what they do best," adds Terenzio.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

Email: anthony@newswire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49539