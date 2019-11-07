The third-quarter results for the inverter maker are in and look promising. All performance indicators are up for the steadily growing company.Israeli inverter maker SolarEdge has generated satisfactory third quarter returns, meeting the upper margin of the company's guidance. Revenues reached a new high of $410.6 million, up 26% on the April-to-June period and 74% on the $236 million generated this time last year. The latest business added up to nine-month revenues of more than $1 billion for the first time. As a result, gross profits almost doubled from $77.9 million in the third quarter of ...

