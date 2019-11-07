Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
(Bald kein) Geheimnis (mehr)!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QVM ISIN: US83417M1045 Ticker-Symbol: 2ED 
Tradegate
07.11.19
17:01 Uhr
74,74 Euro
+2,50
+3,46 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,88
74,54
17:03
73,82
74,46
17:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAREDGE
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC74,74+3,46 %