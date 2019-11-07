At the request of Bublar Group AB (publ), 559019-7462 Bublar Group AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 11, 2019. Short name: BUBL ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 47,162,854 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010270793 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 184183 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559019-7462 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 3000 Consumer Goods ------------------------------------ 3700 Personal & Household Goods ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on+46 8 503 000 50.