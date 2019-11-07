A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization engagement

The automotive industry in Europe is witnessing major transformations driven by advanced technologies and the ongoing shift in business models. In such a scenario, analyzing the impact of marketing campaigns used to attract customers has turned out to be a major challenge for players in the automotive sector. The fact that no direct link exists between marketing investments and the revenue achieved from marketing campaigns is only part of the problem. To tackle this challenge, automotive industry players must leverage advanced marketing analytics solutions and focus on developing a robust marketing mix optimization strategy, so they can react almost in real-time to how their marketing campaigns are performing.

Engagement Overview

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions helped a leading automotive company to streamline their marketing campaigns by assessing the different elements of the marketing mix. Devising a robust marketing mix optimization strategy also helped them target the right customers and generate incremental revenue of $5 million while improving sales by 35%.

"Our advanced marketing mix optimization solutions offer unmatched access and granular insights into your data sets, helping you gain a holistic view of what's driving sales and campaign performance," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To address the client's challenges, we put together a team of marketing mix optimization experts and performed an in-depth analysis of their existing marketing mix. The solutions offered timely, actionable insights that the client needed to assess the impact of their campaigns. Adopting an analytical approach to gauge the elements of the marketing mix also helped them devise a robust strategy that streamlined all marketing campaigns.

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions helped the client to:

Improve sales by 35%

Build robust marketing campaigns

