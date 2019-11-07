Forensic Accounting and Investigations Expert Mike Tallent Joins K2 Intelligence

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm, today announced that Mike Tallent has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Investigations and Disputes practice, resident in London. Mr. Tallent has more than 25 years of forensic accounting experience leading complex financial fraud investigations for major international companies across a wide range of sectors and industries. He will report to Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and regional head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Mr. Tallent brings extensive financial fraud and forensic accounting investigative expertise to the firm. He has worked on corporate fraud and corruption-related matters, regulatory and fact-finding investigations, and fraud prevention and remediation projects. Additionally, he has conducted specialist investigations into fraudulent financial statements, pyramid schemes, asset misappropriation, procurement fraud, and bribery and corruption, including U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and Section 10-A investigations. Mr. Tallent has also led remediation projects to ensure clients' compliance with the FCPA and has extensive experience conducting investigations in relation to Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) issues.

He has wide experience working outside the UK, including assignments in Albania, Hungary, Kosovo, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Egypt, India, and the United States.

Mr. Tallent joins K2 Intelligence from Alvarez & Marsal, where he most recently served as a senior director in the firm's dispute analytics and forensics practice, conducting numerous investigations in various sectors, including the financial services sector.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to K2 Intelligence. Mike has a deep understanding of the varying intricacies of today's investigations and can offer insight on how to help solve our clients' most complex problems based on years of experience," said Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and regional head of EMEA. "His leadership will help bolster our team's expertise and reputation as a leader in investigations throughout EMEA."

About K2 Intelligence/Financial Advisory Network (FIN)

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Washington, DC, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services. With the addition of Financial Integrity Network (FIN) in 2019, the firm assists financial institutions, sectoral clients, and governments with strategic advisory, policy, controls, and training to protect against the full range of illicit financing threats.

For more information visit www.k2intelligence.com

