

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GHNW LLC has announced a voluntarily recall of stir fly blends due to health risks.



The company said it recalling Mushroom Fry Blend 10 oz. tray and Stir Fry Blend 16 oz. tray because these trays were produced using Broccoli Slaw that is being recalled by Mann Packing Co., Inc. due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The company said that it is not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall.



The recalled products have 'Sell By' dates of October 27, 2019 to November 8, 2019. The products affected were sold at QFC and/or Fred Meyer in Oregon and Washington State.



