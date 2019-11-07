Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
(Bald kein) Geheimnis (mehr)!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 840400 ISIN: DE0008404005 Ticker-Symbol: ALV 
Xetra
07.11.19
17:28 Uhr
225,20 Euro
+1,40
+0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANZ SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANZ SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,70
225,05
17:44
224,60
224,95
17:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANZ
ALLIANZ SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIANZ SE225,20+0,63 %
AXA SA24,965+2,67 %