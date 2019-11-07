This IT-Notice contains important information regarding the changes to be implemented to the Nasdaq Member Portal on November 9, 2019 and is directed to IT staff as well as all the Member Portal users. On November 9, 2019, Nasdaq will implement changes to the Member Portal login page. Furthermore, the login procedure will change depending on whether the user in question has previous Nasdaq Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) account or not. All Nasdaq Member Portal users are affected by this change. Detailed information regarding these changes has been communicated to all the Member Portal users via e-mail. During the migration on November 9, Member Portal webpage will be temporarily unavailable. Once the migration has been completed, confirmation regarding this will be published on the Member Portal login page. Support For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our support teams: Cash Equity customers: operator@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6410 (Mon-Fri 07:00-21:00 CET) Derivatives, Fixed Income, Commodities customers: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 06:00-20:00 CET) Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=745503