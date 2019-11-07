The GXV3350 offers a powerful Android desktop video collaboration and productivity solution while the GBX20 pairs with the GXV3350 GRP2615 to help busy professional handle more calls

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning unified communication solutions, today announced the release of the newest addition to their GXV series of IP Video Phone for Android. The new GXV3350 combines a multi-platform video collaboration solution with a 16-line IP phone and the functionality of an Android tablet to offer an all-in-one desktop communication solution. Additionally, Grandstream today released the GBX20 Extension Module, which is compatible with both the GXV3350 and GRP2615 to help busy workers handle more calls.

The GXV3350 delivers a powerful desktop experience thanks to its 5-inch 1280x720 capacitive touch screen, built-in megapixel camera, support for 720p HD video, integrated dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Bluetooth, HDMI input/output and more. The GXV3350 runs on Android 7.x and offers full access to the millions of Android applications. It can be seamlessly integrated with other Grandstream products, including facility access solutions, IP PBXs, video conferencing offerings and SIP cameras. This IP Video Phone for Android is the ideal desktop device for busy, multi-tasking professionals, pairs well with any SIP video security solution and offers a powerful yet cost-effective video device for any conference room.

The GXV3350 continues the legacy of Grandstream's award-winning GXV series of Android IP Video Phones by offering a model with a 5' touch screen and a full set of hard keys. Other features of the GXV3350 include:

Runs Android 7.x and offers access to the millions of Android apps

5-inch (1280x720) capacitive 5-point touch screen HD TFT LCD

Built-in megapixel tiltable camera for video calling with privacy wheel

Integrated dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz 5GHz)

Built-in Bluetooth support for syncing with mobile devices, Bluetooth headsets, etc.

Dual-mic HD speakerphone with noise reduction, advanced echo cancellation and excellent double-talk performance

Dual-switch auto-sensing 10/100/1000Mbps network ports

16 lines with up to 16 SIP accounts

7-way HD audio conferencing and 3-way 720p 30fps HD video capability

4-core 1.3GHz ARM Cortex A53 processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC Flash

Peripherals include HDMI out, USB, headset jack, EHS

The GBX20 Extension Module adds functionality, versatility and flexibility to Grandstream's GRP2615 Carrier-Grade IP Phone and GXV3350 IP Video Phone. An ideal solution for businesses and receptionists managing high call volumes, the GBX20 ensures maximum productivity by efficiently monitoring and dispatching incoming calls. Key features of the GBX20 include:

Up to 40 contacts per module (each module contains 2 pages, 20 contacts per page), up to 160 contacts total by connecting 4 modules

4.3 inch (480x272) TFT color LCD

GBX20 firmware is upgraded by direct network download through host phone (GRP2615 or GXV3350)'s network connection and firmware upgrade setup (GDMS)

Pricing and Availability

The GXV3350 and GBX20 are both generally available for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $295 USD (GXV3350) and $159 USD (GBX20).

