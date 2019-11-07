Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
(Bald kein) Geheimnis (mehr)!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 Ticker-Symbol: PND 
Tradegate
07.11.19
19:00 Uhr
22,490 Euro
+0,350
+1,58 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,260
22,500
19:13
22,380
22,490
19:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOWI ASA22,490+1,58 %