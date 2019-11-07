Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 31, 2019 to November 6, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
31.10.2019
331,436
47.1099
15,613,917
XPAR
31.10.2019
58,743
47.1187
2,767,894
CHIX
31.10.2019
2,000
47.1304
94,261
TRQX
31.10.2019
74,806
47.1052
3,523,752
BATE
01.11.2019
174,218
47.5661
8,286,871
XPAR
01.11.2019
43,679
47.5813
2,078,304
CHIX
01.11.2019
21,739
47.5462
1,033,607
TRQX
01.11.2019
33,660
47.5687
1,601,162
BATE
04.11.2019
192,658
48.4298
9,330,388
XPAR
04.11.2019
34,517
48.4337
1,671,786
CHIX
04.11.2019
28,445
48.4127
1,377,099
TRQX
04.11.2019
33,466
48.4285
1,620,708
BATE
05.11.2019
189,101
49.3059
9,323,795
XPAR
05.11.2019
29,981
49.3111
1,478,396
CHIX
05.11.2019
29,918
49.3082
1,475,203
TRQX
05.11.2019
34,940
49.3013
1,722,587
BATE
06.11.2019
194,741
49.2442
9,589,865
XPAR
06.11.2019
34,981
49.2209
1,721,796
CHIX
06.11.2019
29,944
49.2555
1,474,907
TRQX
06.11.2019
44,962
49.2276
2,213,371
BATE
Total
1,617,935
48.2094
77,999,669
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005823/en/
Contacts:
Total contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com