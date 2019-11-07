Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 31, 2019 to November 6, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 31.10.2019 331,436 47.1099 15,613,917 XPAR 31.10.2019 58,743 47.1187 2,767,894 CHIX 31.10.2019 2,000 47.1304 94,261 TRQX 31.10.2019 74,806 47.1052 3,523,752 BATE 01.11.2019 174,218 47.5661 8,286,871 XPAR 01.11.2019 43,679 47.5813 2,078,304 CHIX 01.11.2019 21,739 47.5462 1,033,607 TRQX 01.11.2019 33,660 47.5687 1,601,162 BATE 04.11.2019 192,658 48.4298 9,330,388 XPAR 04.11.2019 34,517 48.4337 1,671,786 CHIX 04.11.2019 28,445 48.4127 1,377,099 TRQX 04.11.2019 33,466 48.4285 1,620,708 BATE 05.11.2019 189,101 49.3059 9,323,795 XPAR 05.11.2019 29,981 49.3111 1,478,396 CHIX 05.11.2019 29,918 49.3082 1,475,203 TRQX 05.11.2019 34,940 49.3013 1,722,587 BATE 06.11.2019 194,741 49.2442 9,589,865 XPAR 06.11.2019 34,981 49.2209 1,721,796 CHIX 06.11.2019 29,944 49.2555 1,474,907 TRQX 06.11.2019 44,962 49.2276 2,213,371 BATE Total 1,617,935 48.2094 77,999,669

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

