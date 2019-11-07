Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (the "Company" or "Hoffmann Green") today announces the launch of its share buyback programme and the implementation of a liquidity contract.

Description of the share buyback programme

Shareholders' meeting authorising the share buyback programme

Shareholders' meeting held on September 3, 2019.

Breakdown by objectives of treasury shares

Hoffmann Green does not hold any treasury shares.

Objectives of the buyback programme

market-making through a liquidity agreement that complies with a code of conduct recognised by the AMF and entrusted to an investment services provider acting in accordance with market practices approved by the AMF; implement any and all Company stock-option plans in accordance with articles L.225-177 et seq of the French Commercial Code; allot free shares in accordance with articles L.225-197-1 et seq of the French Commercial Code; allot shares to employees under the French statutory profit-sharing scheme and implement any company savings plan under the conditions provided for by the law, in particular articles L. 3332-1 et seq of the French Employment Code; hold shares for the purpose of remittance as consideration for any future external growth transactions; deliver shares upon the exercise of rights attached to securities giving access to the capital; cancel all or some of the shares bought back in order to reduce the capital, within the framework of and subject to obtaining authorisation from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which is still valid; and more generally, carry out any authorised transaction that may be authorised by the law or any market practice accepted by the AMF, it being specified that the company shall inform its shareholders thereof by way of a press release.

Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback

The purchases may not exceed 10% of the share capital on the date of the buybacks. Nevertheless, the number of shares purchased for the purpose of holding them and subsequently using them as consideration or exchanging them for any future merger, demerger or contribution, may not exceed 5% of the share capital.

Terms and conditions of the buyback

The shares may be bought back using all means, in one or in several transactions, in compliance with applicable stock market regulations and authorised market practices published by the AMF, on the stock exchanges or not, in particular, where appropriate, by using all derivatives and options, as long as these means do not cause a significant increase in the share's volatility.

Maximum amount allocated to the buyback programme

€10,000,000

Maximum purchase price of the shares

€54 (i.e. 300% of the price of shares offered to the public in the framework of the Hoffmann Green IPO), it being specified that in the event of a change in the share's par value, a capital increase through the incorporation of reserves and allotment of free shares as well as in the event of a share split or a reverse share split, amortization or reduction of capital, distribution of reserves or other assets and all other transactions relating to the shareholders' equity, this unit price will be adjusted by a multiplier equal to the ratio between the number of shares constituting the capital before the transaction and the number after the transaction.

Duration of the buyback programme

18 months from the shareholders' meeting held on September 3, 2019.

Implementation of a liquidity contract

Hoffmann Green has announced that it has entrusted the implementation, as of November 8, 2019, of a liquidity contract to Portzamparc SA in compliance with the AMF decision n°2018-01 dated July 2, 2018.

Characteristics

Securities Hoffmann Green shares (ISIN: FR0013451044 Ticker: ALHGR) Duration of the contract for an initial period of 12 months starting on October 16, 2019, renewable by tacit agreement for successive periods of 12 months Implementation date November 8, 2019, following the stabilization period in the framework of the Company's IPO Situations leading to the suspension of the contract in cases provided for by the AMF and/or Euronext, and in the event of suspension of the listing of the Hoffmann Green shares following a decision by Euronext, of an exceptional situation relating to Euronext Growth Paris, or in the event the Company no longer has the authorisation to buy back its shares or if the Hoffmann Green share price is outside the determined price range Situations leading to the end of the contact termination of the contract Market Euronext Growth Paris Resources allocated to the liquidity contract for its implementation €300,000 in cash

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

