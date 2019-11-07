Explosive 210% Revenue Growth Attributed to Product Innovation, Industry Investment, Expanding Footprint and Market Demand

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced that it has ranked 433 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500; a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

Fusion's extraordinary 210 percent growth since 2015 has seen the company double its staff and footprint in the US and open its European headquarters in London to support an expanding client base. During this time, Fusion strategically expanded its product offerings across the broader risk management category to meet growing client and market demand, while aggressively accelerating investments in marketing, sales, and services. With its investments and unwavering commitment to innovation, Fusion has continued to set the gold standard for customer experience and success.

"Businesses today are confronted with an increasingly complex risk landscape, and need a trusted partner to help mitigate threats and maintain effective risk management and business continuity programs, in order to remain successful. Inclusion in the Fast 500 is a testament to Fusion's leadership in the business continuity and risk management space and the work that it is doing to create more resilient businesses," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. "Our commitment to empowering our diverse customer base to be highly successful in managing risk and resilience for their organizations has driven our explosive growth. This has been supported by continued product innovation, including our recently announced advanced set of risk management solutions, which enable greater operational resilience by supporting the full risk and continuity spectrum that today's businesses need."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Fusion

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, integrated risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.

For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005944/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Holly Rees, Articulate Communications

hrees@articulatecomms.com

+44 7821797275