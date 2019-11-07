Octobotic Inc.: Octobotic, Inc. / Aliveadvisor Platform Services to Present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Octobotic Inc, announced today that the Company's CEO is scheduled to present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City. Dr. Imperato will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Octobotic corporation's founder Dr. Imperato will be discussing with syndicators, advisors and suppliers for its unique autonomous platform.

We are furthering discussion how to power aliveadvisor to serve the global market place with an array of business services assisted by AI Moses powered by Oracle!

Dr. Imperato will discuss the Octobotic corporation's infrastructure site is fully integrated as well. www.octobotic.com as well as the following:

Octobotic1s bulk shopping shipping platform for import-export will give members and agents the ability to ship containers of products around the world.

The Octobotic' s unique Platform will integrate a home-based advisory network of agents and advisors . The focus is on business religious and political advice from our advisor membership network.

The advisors membership will provide and option for being certified via Octobotic' s internal credit and background check. www.aliveadvisor.com

Octobotic corporation has selected a group of targeted companies to integrate services.

The affiliated application ,product suppliers and strategic partners may sponsor or take interest in the Platform. The affiliate marketing program for application of services will be set up as a revenue share worldwide via Aliveadvisor licensed agent s.

Octobotic' s alive advisor platform is one of the first fully autonomous cloud 2 Platforms integrated to perform services worldwide, access contacts, and advisors at a push of a button via its AI-assisted platform name MOSES.

Octobotic corporation has a global presence and has strategically selected partners and representatives for worldwide roll out.

The roll out will start once it secures all the master supply contract for the back and front ends of the Platform.

Octobotic corporation has its consortium builders' group for infrastructure and will bid on projects worldwide.

Octobotic consortium builders are in completion stages of a very sizable infrastructure projects and believe much more is to come. "It is a fascinating time for Octobotic and the future of the autonomous tomorrow world ." Dr. Fr. Daniel JP Imperato KM S.S.P. GM+OB founder of Octobotic corporations says, "This is the Alpha and Omega of the autonomous worldwide tomorrow where Oracle will power Moses in the cloud 2 spheres."

About Octobotic, Inc.

Octobotic's AliveAdvisor is a global platform with full advantages of emergent technologies to enable, at the push of a button, instant connection to worldwide partners, products and services across 192 countries for diverse advice, strategic partnering, joint venture, shopping and shipping, video conferencing, political and religious matters or entertainment themes. It offers multi-tasking digital assistant with artificial intelligence, morphing encrypted membrane codenamed Moses, combing an encrypted cloud and next generation search engines to connect users to a deluge of information and opportunities through its octobotical autonomous brain to minimize costs for all categories of businesses, partners and users. AliveAdvisor provides the fastest global gateway to empower individuals and small to medium scale enterprises with knowledge and resources to compete in the global marketplace. This outstanding platform is available for mobile devices and has the capacities and capabilities to cart home some twenty billion dollars in the first two years. This Project is in line with recently announced synergy between IBM and MIT and the $250 million endowment for Artificial Intelligence research on applications and Harvard University's breakthrough on autonomous Octobots. AliveAdvisor can aim at a modest share of the emerging $20 trillion ICT market by Year 2030. www.Octobotic.co & www.aliveadvisor.com

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing hundreds of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $17 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, in New York City can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-november-12-13-2019-new-york-ny-conference.

