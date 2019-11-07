Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today the results of the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders which was held on Wednesday November 6th, 2019 at 2:00 pm EST at the Corporation's head office in Toronto.

The Corporation is pleased to report that all items that were set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed at the AGM including the appointment of McGovern, Hurley LLP., as the Corporation's Auditor, the approval of the Corporation's current Stock Option plan, the request to implement a Share Consolidation on a up to 20:1 basis, to consider a Change of Business & Name Change and to elect the Directors. Each of the nominee Directors recommended by Management, and listed in the Corporation's Information Circular, and Proxy Statement dated September 30th, 2019 were elected as a Director of the Corporation for a term ending at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Proxies were received from the holders of 39,576,015 Common Shares, representing a voting percentage of 16.23%. The voting results are as follows:

Appointment of Auditors

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 38,799,101 Nil / 0 776,914 98%

Approval of Stock Option Plan

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 29,112,589 10,298,905 164,521 73.5%

Approval of a up to 20:1 Share Consolidation

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 37,022,697 2,553,318 0 / Nil 93.5%

Approval Business Plan and Name Change

Votes For Votes Against Abstain Percentage in Favor For 39,560,964 15,051 0 / Nil 99.9%

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes For Abstain / Against Percentage in Favor For Stan Dimakos 38,799,101 776,914 98.0% Paul Haber 37,991,978 1,584,037 95.9% Stephen Hughes 39,090,888 485,127 98.7% Frank Kordy 38,353,888 1,222,127 96.9%

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

