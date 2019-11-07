

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $785 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $2322 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2073 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.5% to $19.10 billion from $14.31 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2073 Mln. vs. $2311 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $19.10 Bln vs. $14.31 Bln last year.



