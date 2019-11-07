

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.0 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $3.8 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $41.0 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.6% to $339.9 million from $417.6 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $41.0 Mln. vs. $44.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $339.9 Mln vs. $417.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX