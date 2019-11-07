Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Platzt jetzt die Bombe? Wird aus diesem Pennystock der marktbeherrschende Top-Dog?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 529873 ISIN: US87157D1090 Ticker-Symbol: SJN 
Tradegate
07.11.19
20:12 Uhr
45,600 Euro
+3,600
+8,57 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNAPTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNAPTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,400
48,800
22:31
47,800
48,400
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYNAPTICS
SYNAPTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYNAPTICS INC45,600+8,57 %