

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 9.5 percent on year in real terms in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 300,609 yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 7.0 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in August.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 457,427 yen, down an annual 0.4 percent.



Individually, spending was up for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, medical care, transportation and recreation.



