AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2019 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 07/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 56.173 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39260864 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 27970 EQS News ID: 908007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 21:16 ET (02:16 GMT)