Enable Digital Banking With Newgen at COBA 2019, Australia

Newgen to showcase its banking software suite at Booth # Silver 10

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as a silver sponsor at COBA 2019 to be held at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Queensland, Australia from 10th - 12th November 2019.

Banking decision makers and influencers can meet Newgen experts at Booth # Silver 10 to experience Newgen's applications for account opening, instant member onboarding, loan origination, trade finance, and payments & compliance. The applications, built on low code application platform, help banks and credit unions streamline their key business processes through end-to-end automation. Leveraging these solutions, financial institutions - can respond to market expectations faster, stay on top of regulations and, deliver a consistent and holistic experience to their customers.

"This event is an opportunity for industry leaders to witness how Newgen is helping financial organizations build a connected enterprise and transform customers' journeys. Our purpose-built applications lay the foundation for a digital business by enabling organizational agility, delivering context to content and unifying customer engagement," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen has tapped into a wide range of new age technologies-from machine learning to digital sensing to robotic process automation-in order to build cutting edge applications that help customers leverage the very best in technology. Newgen is committed to implementing the most competitive and relevant technologies to help banking and financial organizations become more competitive.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

For more information, please visit https://newgensoft.com/

