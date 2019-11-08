LYFEN's imported food brand Youngme to debut at the 2nd China International Import Expo 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngme, the imported food brand owned by Shanghai-based snack food chain LYFEN, is showcasing over 20 select products in five categories: seafood, beverages, candies, chocolate and jellies, biscuits, and nuts at the 2nd China International Import Expo 2019 (CIIE 2019). This key annual event in the world of global trade brings together some 3,000 exhibitors, more than at last year's edition, from over 150 countries and regions under one roof.

The roll-out of Youngme by LYFEN at CIIE 2018 has become an important step in implementing the company's strategy of building a global platform. Positioned as a snack brand that imports select products from around the world, Youngme has launched nearly 100 products in nine major categories by working with leading producers from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide, including Australia, France, Russia, South Korea, the UK and the US, providing consumers with a diversified range of authentic international snacks and related products.

LYFEN has strengthened its competence as a Chinese national brand by working with CIIE through its imported product brand Youngme, fully promoting the implementation of its global development strategy which it has named "Chinese Brand, Worldwide Production and Global Sharing". LYFEN is seeking new resources, products and partners as a buyer by participating in CIIE 2019 in addition to providing high quality select products as an exhibitor.

LYFEN is not only a Chinese national brand, but also the creator, implementer and leader in the Chinese market for snack food chain operations. To date, LYFEN has opened nearly 2,800 stores in more than 100 cities and 24 provinces across the country, creating a new omnichannel retail landscape which includes its proprietary app, an e-commerce presence and other sales channels.

Looking forward, LYFEN plans to continue developing more quality snacks by building partnerships with food suppliers in the countries targeted by China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"We will leverage CIIE as a platform to further expand and strengthen LYFEN and Youngme in order to bring more high-quality imported foods to domestic consumers," said LYFEN CEO Yu Ruifen. "In the meanwhile, we also need to focus on the outward strategy to expand exports of our premium products to foreign countries."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025762/LYFEN.jpg