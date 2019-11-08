

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Friday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to issue Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.3 percent in October.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc rose against the pound, it was steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The franc was worth 109.86 against the yen, 0.9946 against the greenback, 1.2739 against the pound and 1.0991 against the euro at 1:40 am ET.



