WANdisco: Microsoft Jointly Developed Azure Embedded Solution

WANdisco and Microsoft presented jointly developed Azure embedded solution at Ignite conference

SAN RAMON, California, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND) ("WANdisco" or the "Company"), the live data company for machine learning and AI, co-presented with Microsoft at the vendor's customer and partner event, Ignite, illustrating how WANdisco is deeply embedding Fusion into the Microsoft Azure platform.

This jointly developed product with an enterprise cloud partner was first referenced in an announcement dated 15 July. Together with Microsoft, WANdisco is to extend its capabilities from being listed on the Azure marketplace to creating a solution where the customer experience would be seamless and equivalent to that of a native Microsoft application.

Once deeply embedded in Microsoft's Azure cloud, the jointly developed solution will:

Act as a native Azure offering, providing the fastest and easiest way to establish data connectivity from on-premises to cloud storage.

Provide seamless customer experience and appear like an Azure first party service.

Deliver tight integration, reducing deployment complexities through eliminating the customer need to plan data deployment or accommodate networking and storage options.

With this embedded solution, application developers will for the first time be able to rely upon guaranteed data availability at scale and across any data location. This enables the acceleration of distributed application development without fear of data loss or data consistency issues. As such, data availability becomes part of the fabric of application development in the cloud.

The partnership is expected to become revenue generating in full year 2020.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

"When first announced in July, I called this co-development deal 'one of the most important and exciting developments in our journey to date' - this remains true today.

Close cooperation with Microsoft has been pivotal to bring these advanced capabilities to customers as quickly as possible. This partnership will embed WANdisco Fusion into native Azure for the first time, forming part of the infrastructure of the Azure cloud.

WANdisco and Microsoft are delivering data replication with a policy driven approach, with the ability to manage cloud infrastructure as easily as if it was code, signalling a new era of 'data availability as a service'."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by David Richards, CEO and Chairman.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company for machine learning and AI. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco Fusion keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com.