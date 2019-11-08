

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) announced that Clive Bannister, Chief Executive, will retire on 10 March 2020. Andy Briggs will join the business as CEO- designate on 1 January 2020. Most recently, Andy was CEO UK Insurance of Aviva plc until earlier current year.



Andy has over 30 years of insurance industry leadership experience. He was Group Chief Executive of Friends Life, the listed insurer, Managing Director of Scottish Widows, Chief Executive of the Retirement Income division at Prudential and Chairman of the ABI.



