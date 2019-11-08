Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Platzt jetzt die Bombe? Wird aus diesem Pennystock der marktbeherrschende Top-Dog?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N805 ISIN: GB00BGXQNP29 Ticker-Symbol: 1BF 
Frankfurt
08.11.19
08:02 Uhr
8,237 Euro
+0,014
+0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,246
8,466
08:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC8,237+0,17 %