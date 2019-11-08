

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) said the Group continued to record business growth and the Board remains confident that the Group will show progress in 2019. The Group's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



Eric Updyke, CEO, said: 'Our business has maintained a good level of traction with our customers and overall we delivered a solid third quarter. We saw the benefit of the diversity of our portfolio as increased demand for our Positioning products offset some short-term lumpiness in order placement in other areas.'



