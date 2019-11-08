Led by Artificial Intelligence Pioneers Falon Fatemi, Louis Monier Michael Radovancevich, Node Has Raised $36 Million USD

Node, the first turnkey AI-as-a-service platform focused on powering predictable business outcomes, has opened a new office in Novi Sad, Serbia. The Silicon Valley based company will be hiring top talent as part of this European expansion.

Node has raised $36 million in funding from renowned American entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Avalon Ventures, NEA, NewView Capital, GingerBread Capital, Canaan Partners, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Will Smith's Dreamers VC, MS&AD, Wharton Alumni Fund, Plum Alley, Major Lazer and former Google and Microsoft executive James Whittaker.

Node's revolutionary deep-learning platform powered by Artificial Intuition leverages people and company data to help businesses predict and identify which prospects are likely to become customers, which customers even happy ones are likely to churn, and which key talent is likely to leave, even before they know they're disengaged.

Node was founded by Falon Fatemi in 2014. Prior to Node, Fatemi spent over a decade focused on go-to-market strategy, global expansion, and strategic partnerships at Google, YouTube, and the startup world. Fatemi now leads a team of renowned technological innovators including the Godfather of Search, Louis Monier, who created Alta Vista and Michael Radovancevich, former CTO of Taleo (acquired by Oracle for $1.9B) and OpenX (leading independent advertising platform to Google).

"This continues to be a transformational year for Node and we are thrilled to continue the momentum by opening this new office in Novi Sad," said Fatemi. "We're honored to invest in the talented technical AI community in Serbia and look forward to growing our business within this vibrant region."

"The opportunity to do cutting-edge AI development for a Silicon Valley startup in Serbia has attracted top talent," said Radovancevich. "Node technology makes a huge difference to those who adopt it and we have only just started. We have a first-class team here in Novi Sad and look forward to continued investment across all product development disciplines as we build out our AI platform and products."

Node clients including Information Builders (Business Intelligence), Yesware (Sales Engagement), ConnectAndSell (Sales Acceleration), Aventri (B2B Events Management), Dallas Mavericks, and public companies including Mitel/Shoretel and Nutanix.

ABOUT NODE

Node enables users of business applications to see into the future. Powered by Artificial Intuition technology, Node is the first turnkey AI-as-a-service platform. Enterprises of any size, in any industry, can use Node to quickly and seamlessly build advanced AI without investing years and millions of dollars on risky AI experiments. Applications powered by Node can deliver predictions that enable users to make smarter connections and decisions about how to engage with customers, employees, investors, and partners. Node was founded by Google's youngest employee, Falon Fatemi, and its renowned technology team includes the Godfather of Search, Louis Monier who created Alta Vista, and Michael Radovancevich former CTO of Taleo and OpenX. Node is backed by Mark Cuban, NEA, Avalon Ventures, and JetBlue Technology Ventures. Learn more at www.node.io.

