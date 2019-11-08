

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic in October 2019 increased 4.8% from October 2019, on a capacity increase of 2.7%.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK for the latest-month increased 4.8 per cent to 24.98 billion from 23.83 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK rose 2.7 per cent to 29.37 billion from 28.59 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month improved 1.7 points to 85.0 percent from 83.3 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 10.36 million passengers in the recent month, up 3.4 percent from last year's 10.03 million passengers.



The Group performance comprised British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express) and Vueling.



