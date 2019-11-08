NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (AS A WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR FOR THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THIS COULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE APPLICABLE LAWS UNDER THAT JURISDICTION

Achiko Limited ("Achiko", ISIN KGY0101M1024), a leading provider of game payment services in Indonesia, today lists its 89'632'142 shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange at a reference price of USD 0.70 per share. The free float amounts to 41.2 percent at the time of the listing.

"Our decision to list on the Swiss stock exchange SIX is a strategic choice, taken with a long-term view. Switzerland is a vibrant and growing hub for Fintech innovation with a strong and supportive regulatory environment. We are planning to open a local branch here in Switzerland to support strategic partnerships in Europe." said Allen Wu, Chairman of Achiko. "We are delighted to be listed at SIX Swiss Exchange and look forward to continuing Achiko's success story with our expanded investor base."

Achiko provides payment solutions for games and digital commerce through different channels such as telephone bill, stores, e-wallets and ATMs. It constantly seeks applications that go beyond the gaming market. Following the listing of its shares at SIX Swiss Exchange, Achiko will continue to evaluate such applications with the aim to provide a broader range of financial services.

In Achiko's starting primary market in Indonesia, about half of the approximately 260 million inhabitants do not have a bank account, and for those who have a bank account the level of credit card and consumer credit options remain low. Worldwide, the number of people who do not have their own bank account is estimated at around 1.7 billion. In addition to Achiko's current activities in Indonesia, Thailand and also the Philippines, Myanmar and Vietnam are among the most important target markets for regional expansion.

About Achiko

Achiko is the holding company of the Mimopay and Kryptonite businesses. The group has branch offices in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

Achiko has an experienced management team which has a track record building internationally recognised digital businesses and has also implemented them for companies like Disney, TimeWarner (now WarnerMedia), Samsung, Kakao, Leon Entertainment and many others.

Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.

Further information can be found on www.achiko.co

