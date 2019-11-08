NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (AS A WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR FOR THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THIS COULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE APPLICABLE LAWS UNDER THAT JURISDICTION.

Achiko Limited ("Achiko", ISIN KGY0101M1024), ein führender Bezahldienst für Online-Spiele in Indonesien, kotiert seine 89'632'142 Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange zu einem Referenzpreis von USD 0.70 pro Aktie. Zum Zeitpunkt der Kotierung betrug der Anteil der Aktien im Streubesitz (Free Float) 41,2 Prozent.

"Unser Entscheid, die Aktien an der Schweizer Börse SIX zu kotieren, beruht auf langfristig ausgerichteten strategischen Überlegungen. Die Schweiz ist ein dynamisches und wachsendes Zentrum für Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem starken und innovationsoffenen regulatorischen Umfeld. Wir planen deshalb, hier in der Schweiz einen lokalen Geschäftssitz zu eröffnen, um strategische Partnerschaften in Europa zu unterstützen", sagte Allen Wu, Vorstandsvorsitzender von Achiko. "Wir sind stolz, an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert zu sein und freuen uns darauf, die Erfolgsgeschichte von Achiko mit unserer erweiterten Investorenbasis fortzusetzen".

Achiko bietet Bezahldienste für Spiele und den digitalen Handel durch verschiedene Kanäle wie Telefonrechnung, Läden, E-Wallets und Geldautomaten an. Achiko ist ständig auf der Suche nach Anwendungen, die über den reinen Spielmarkt hinausgehen. Nach der Kotierung der Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird Achiko die Evaluation weiterer Anwendungen fortsetzen, um in Zukunft ein breiteres Spektrum an Finanzdienstleistungen anbieten zu können.

In Achikos Primärmarkt in Indonesien hat etwa die Hälfte der rund 260 Millionen Einwohner kein Bankkonto, und für diejenigen, die ein Bankkonto besitzen, bestehen nur wenige Kreditkarten- und Verbraucherkreditangebote. Weltweit wird die Zahl der Menschen, die kein eigenes Bankkonto haben, auf rund 1,7 Milliarden geschätzt. Neben der gegenwärtigen Geschäftstätigkeit von Achiko in Indonesien, Thailand und auf den Philippinen gehören Myanmar und Vietnam zu den wichtigsten Zielmärkten für die regionale Expansion.

Über Achiko

Achiko ist die Holdinggesellschaft der Unternehmen Mimopay und Kryptonite. Die Unternehmensgruppe hat Niederlassungen in Indonesien, Hongkong, Singapur und Südkorea.

Achiko hat ein erfahrenes Managementteam, das über einen erfolgreichen Leistungsnachweis im Aufbau international anerkannter, digitaler Unternehmen verfügt und dies unter anderem für Konzerne wie Disney, TimeWarner (heute WarnerMedia), Samsung, Kakao und Leon Entertainment unter Beweis stellte.

Achiko verfügt über bedeutende Aktionäre wie die MNC Group, das größte Medienunternehmen in Südostasien. Ihre Aktionärsbasis umfasst zudem MOX, Chinas grösste Risikokapitalgesellschaft, die sich ausschließlich auf den Mobilfunksektor konzentriert und eine der drei weltweit grössten Risikokapitalgesellschaften in diesem Bereich ist.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.achiko.co.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar communication within the meaning of article 652a, 752 and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The listing is being made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the published securities prospectus (including any amendments thereto, if any). An investment decision regarding the securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The prospectus is available free of charge in Switzerland, for 12 months following the first day of trading at ISP Securities AG, Bellerivestrasse 45, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland and at Achiko Limited, HLX Management Limited, 5th Floor, Anderson Square Building, 64 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 31325 SMB, Grand Cayman KY1-1206, Cayman Islands (email: investor@achiko.com).

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the securities in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. THIS COMMUNICATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

