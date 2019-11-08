Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859123 ISIN: GB0004082847 Ticker-Symbol: STD 
Frankfurt
08.11.19
08:02 Uhr
8,420 Euro
-0,088
-1,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,428
8,608
10:25
8,464
8,616
10:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC8,420-1,03 %