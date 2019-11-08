STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions (FNSE:ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, will release the interim report for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 07:30 am (CET). The full report and a brief presentation will be available on www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations.

Conference call details

Lawrence Flynn, CEO and Chris Bushnell, CFO will present the financial results at a telephone conference at 10:00 CET the same day.

In order to participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in details below. Callers are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes in advance as a short registration process with the call operator is required.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

UK +44-3333000804

Sweden +46-856642651

United States +1-6319131422

Conference ID: 12305025#

For further information, please contact:

Chris Bushnell,

CFO,

Artificial Solutions,

telephone: +44 (0) 7785243580,

e-mail chris.bushnell@artificial-solutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/artificial-solutions-international-ab/r/artificial-solutions--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-q3-report-2019,c2957180

The following files are available for download: