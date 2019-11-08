The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is lending €250 million for a project which has expanded from producing an initial 100,000 EV batteries per year to an hoped-for 1 million by 2022, creating 1,000 new jobs along the way.As far as European electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing is concerned, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) "is up for it". At least, that is the verdict of a press statement made by the lender yesterday to announce it will contribute a €250 million loan towards the cost of expanding LG Chem's EV battery gigafactory in Poland. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...