Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2019 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.5404 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29352902 CODE: CRBU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBU LN Sequence No.: 28137 EQS News ID: 908447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 08, 2019 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)