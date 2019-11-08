Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2019 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.3092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1098000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 28133 EQS News ID: 908439 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2019 04:46 ET (09:46 GMT)