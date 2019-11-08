Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2019 / 10:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6777 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 180000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 28090 EQS News ID: 908353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2019 04:49 ET (09:49 GMT)