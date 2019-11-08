Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 261.7931 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39630 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 28046 EQS News ID: 908265 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2019 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)