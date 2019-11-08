With effect from November 11, 2019, the subscription rights in RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including November 21, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RNBS TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382520 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 184225 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 11, 2019, the paid subscription shares in RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RNBS BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382538 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 184226 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB