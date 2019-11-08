ANGEL, a Chinese water purifier manufacturer attracts global attention at the 2019 Aquatech Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5th to 8th, the 2019 Aquatech Amsterdam was held at the RAI International Convention and Exhibition Center in Amsterdam, Holland. As the world's largest water treatment event, it attracted thousands of companies and tens of thousands of participants, ANGEL as a high-end water purifier brand was also invited. In a nearly 200 square meters independent pavilion, ANGEL displayed its own line of products and patented technologies. While moving towards international development, ANGEL is leading the Chinese drinking water purification industry to a larger stage.

Among the water purification equipment exhibited by Angel, the most prominent one is the A7, an all-round kitchen water purifier newly invented this year, which drew global guests in a constant stream. This product has created a new category in the Chinese water purifier industry. Through different faucets, it provides a one-stop water supply solution to various needs of drinking, rinsing fruits or vegetables and dish washing in the kitchen.

It is understood that ANGEL is currently the only company in China that focuses on the high-end drinking water purifier production. Through its 27-year development, ANGEL has not only become synonymous of high-quality, high-end water purifiers in China, but also the first choice for cooperation with world-renowned laboratories. At present, Angel has cooperated with UL-WTDP laboratory and TUV Rhein UA laboratory. At the exhibition, Angel also invited world famous partners from the UK, Spain, Germany, and Czech Republic, such as MARCO, Zyron Environmental Ltd, TRATAMIENTOS DE AGUA VDF, SL and AQUAMO Spolka Cywilna, etc. The Angel Pavilion will take this opportunity to conduct more exchanges and strengthen cooperation.

In the past couple of years, with the rapid development of China's purified drinking water industry, the Chinese brand is gradually climbing up to the top of the pyramid. As a leader, ANGEL has become the vane of the development of the industry. ANGEL's appearance at this world's largest water treatment exhibition not only represents that China's industrial strength of drinking water purification is recognized globally, but also indicates that we are going to perform on the world stage.

