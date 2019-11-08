Market intelligence company Navigant Research has developed a country forecast of the global market. Incentives and pricing will be the main driver of installations, though the market will continue to be concentrated in certain key regions for now.The distributed storage market is poised for tremendous growth in the next nine years. Analysts from market intelligence company Navigant Research have made a bullish forecast in their Country Forecasts for Distributed Energy Storage report. Falling costs for solar and storage, diverse business models and breakthroughs in storage enabling technologies ...

