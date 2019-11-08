NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 November 2019 were: 77.66p Capital only 78.58p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 11,729 ordinary shares on 07th November 2019, the Company now has 114,388,653Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 4,577,347 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.