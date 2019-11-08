PERTH, AU, Nov 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Holista, a research-driven biotech company that develops natural ingredient and wellness products, and its distributor iGalen are pleased to announce that they have resolved their disputes with ATM Metabolics and its founder Dr. Joseph Ahrens, a two time Nobel prize nominee and discoverer of Emulin. As a result, they will no longer be carrying Emulin.If you would like to purchase the product in the future, please contact ATM at www.atmmetabolics.com. We wish ATM and Dr. Ahrens success in their future endeavours, and thank them for working with us to resolve the disputes.Holista CollTech (ASX:HCT) is a research-driven biotech company. Headquartered in Perth with operations in Malaysia, it is dedicated to delivering first-class natural ingredients and wellness products globally. Holista's ingredients include low-GI baked products, reduced-sodium salts, low-fat fried foods and low calorie sugar. www.holistaco.com.iGalern markets a range of premium-quality nutritional supplements that are sold directly to Distributors and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Visit www.igalen.com.About Holista CollTech LtdHolista CollTech Ltd ("Holista") is a research-driven biotech company, the result of a merger between Holista Biotech Sdn Bhd and CollTech Australia Ltd. Headquartered in Perth and with extensive operations in Malaysia, the company is dedicated to delivering first-class natural ingredients and wellness products globally. Holista is a leader in the research of herbs and ingredients for the making of healthier food.Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), Holista researches, develops, manufactures and markets "health-style" products to address the unmet and evolving needs of natural medicine. Holista's suite of ingredients, among other things, includes low-GI baked products, reduced-sodium salts, low-fat fried foods and low calories sugar without compromising taste, odour and mouthfeel. Holista remains the only company to produce sheep (ovine) collagen using patented extraction methods. For more information, please refer to http://www.holistaco.comSource: Holista CollTech LtdCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.