Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from November 13, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. Trading code SSV_2002_RTL ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-02-19 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-02-17 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0013409661 ------------------------------- Short name SSV 2002 RTL ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB