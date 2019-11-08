NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2020 according to the following schedule: Date Reporting Information ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15 January 2020 Sales report for 2019 Q4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31 January 2020 Interim financial information for the year 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2020 Audited financial statements for the year 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15 April 2020 Sales report for 2020 Q1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15 July 2020 Sales report for 2020 Q2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2020 Interim financial information for 2020 H1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15 October 2020 Sales report for 2020 Q3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- On 15 April 2020, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Andrius Liukaitis, Chief Financial Officer, andrius@neofinance.com