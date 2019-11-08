Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A14MS1 ISIN: DK0060580512 Ticker-Symbol: 5NN 
Stuttgart
08.11.19
14:06 Uhr
13,520 Euro
+0,660
+5,13 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NNIT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNIT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
08.11.2019 | 12:41
NNIT A/S: 12/2019 NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT Operations of Radius Elnet A/S

Company announcement 12/2019
Søborg/Copenhagen, November 8, 2019

NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT operations of Radius Elnet A/S

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has been awarded a five-year agreement, with an option of a one plus one plus one-year extension, with Ørsted Sales and Distribution A/S. The agreement covers cloud-enabling IT-infrastructure operations of Radius Elnet A/S, a new customer in the enterprise segment. A 10-day standstill period commences today. The outsourcing agreement represents around DKK 200 million in total.

The agreement increases NNIT's backlog for 2020 and forward, but does not change NNIT's guidance for 2019.

Contact for further information
Investor relations:
Klaus Hosbond Skovrup
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 3079 5355
ksko@nnit.com

Press:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8080
hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,221 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 170 are located outside Denmark. Some 25% are international life sciences clients.

Attachment

  • 12 081119 Radius EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a239de61-c679-4afd-934e-46345d408acf)

