NNIT A/S: 12/2019 NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT Operations of Radius Elnet A/S

Company announcement 12/2019

Søborg/Copenhagen, November 8, 2019

NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT operations of Radius Elnet A/S

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has been awarded a five-year agreement, with an option of a one plus one plus one-year extension, with Ørsted Sales and Distribution A/S. The agreement covers cloud-enabling IT-infrastructure operations of Radius Elnet A/S, a new customer in the enterprise segment. A 10-day standstill period commences today. The outsourcing agreement represents around DKK 200 million in total.

The agreement increases NNIT's backlog for 2020 and forward, but does not change NNIT's guidance for 2019.

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,221 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 170 are located outside Denmark. Some 25% are international life sciences clients.

